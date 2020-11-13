Supreme Court of Canada sides with Hydro-Québec over transmission line job

OTTAWA – Hydro-Québec gets the right to build a electric-power transmission line together an current corridor regardless of the perception of property owners, that the Supreme Court of Canada has ruled.

In 2015, the provincial authorities declared Hydro-Québec’s strategy to get a new line in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean area to the Montreal region to satisfy the expanding demand for energy.

The usefulness controls the biggest electrical grid in North America, with over 34,000 kilometres of transmission lines. )

It chose to run on the projected new lineup although a corridor in which it had permissions to get a former line relationship from the ancient 1970s.

But, landowners claimed construction shouldn’t be permitted across the corridor and claimed damages for unintentional usage of their initial rights.

In May 2017, a trial judge ruled the decades-old agreements allowed Hydro-Québec to set three transmission lines whatever the source or the location of their power. The judge allowed the utility’s application for an injunction to permit work to move.

The next calendar year, the Quebec Court of Appeal granted the owners’ barrier of this judgment and stated Hydro-Québec needed to move by means of fresh expropriations or arrangements.

In its decision Friday, the Supreme Court agreed with the trial judge’s major findings, finishing the first agreements enable the utility to path another transmission line via the owners’ lots.

Further, there’s not anything in the wording of the arrangements which could stop Hydro-Québec from approving among its traces toward yet another power substation, ” the court stated.

In supplying the court’s motives, Justice Suzanne Côté composed that, provided the state’s growing energy requirements, Hydro-Québec must accommodate to make sure its support remains dependable and secure.

“The 1998 ice-cream has been especially revealing: significant load centers can be particularly vulnerable, thus the demand for a growing number of traces and interconnections.”

This report from The Canadian Press was initially released Nov. 13, 2020.