Top Football Superstars to miss UEFA EURO 2020

With 24 teams earned their qualification for the UEFA EURO 2020 Competition, Newspocket takes a quick note on players to miss this time.

The grand European tournament is set to begin next week with Italy and Turkey playing the opening game. UEFA Euro 2020 happening in 2021 due to the unavoidable circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic.

With several superstars prepared to showcase their skill and talent for their Nation in the gala festival. Several superstars will miss the tournament, either because of injury or because their nations failed to qualify.

So, here are top 5 players to miss UEFA EURO 2020.

Sergio Ramos, Spain

‘El Capitano’ Sergio Ramos led Real Madrid and Spain in several competitions. He is certainly one of the most decorated footballers of all time.

He was a part of the 2010 FIFA World Cup-winning Spanish team, and the UEFA EURO Cup-winning team of 2008 and 2012 as well.

But he will miss the tournament this time because of his injury. Spanish Coach Luis Enrique kept him out of the squad due to his lack of match fitness before the tournament.

Zlatan Ibrahimovich, Sweden

Zlatan Ibrahimovich will not take part in this years’ Euro Cup campaign. Although Sweden has earned the qualification, Zlatan injured his knee right before the competition while playing for his club AC Milan.

Now, it will certainly become much harder for Zlatan as well. Because he came out of International retirement in March to help Sweden qualify for the EUROs.

Virgil Van Dijk, Netherlands

The leader of the Liverpool defence will miss the EURO Cup because of the injury he received last year in September.

Liverpool manager had a hard time dealing with the absence of their champion defender. He led his club to win UCL 19 and Premier League 2020.

Virgil Van Dijk's cruciate injury prevented him captaining the Netherlands at the Euros this summer—but he still traveled out to support the team and guide them before the tournament started. pic.twitter.com/wWESA2A9py — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 3, 2021

Although he started his recovery quite early than it was certainly expected. But he couldn’t make it to the squad due to lack of match fitness as he didn’t play any game since Sept’ 20.

Jan Oblak, Slovenia

Atletico Madrid’s Number 1 goalkeeper will miss EURO 2020 Campaign. Although he helped his club team to win the La Liga title this season.

But the Slovenian captain couldn’t make his team earn the qualification for the EURO Cup. Poland and Austria qualified from Group G of the qualifiers.

Erling Haaland, Norway

The hottest prospect of the International football market will not play in the Euro Cup 2020. Norway failed to qualify from Group F as they finished at 3rd position on the Group table. Spain and Sweden earned direct qualification from the group.

Erling Haaland has amazing efficiency in front of goal for Dortmund, but he failed to make the mark for his Nation alone.