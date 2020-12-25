Distinctive

Lori Loughlin and Joe Unique are in for a bittersweet Xmas … it’s their 1st Xmas in federal jail, but at the very least they get to feast on fancy fowl.

TMZ’s obtained jail menus from throughout the region, and some of America’s most infamous inmates are remaining served some fairly respectable Christmas fare … with particular person Cornish game hens for equally Lori and Joe.

Mossimo and men like Suge Knight, Mark David Chapman and C-Murder are getting far more operate-of-the-mill birds. Scott Peterson‘s not so lucky, but he is nevertheless filling up on meat, potatoes and dessert. This is a breakdown of their spreads:

Lori at California’s FCI Dublin:

Cornish game hen with pan gravy, roasted jerk roast beef with horseradish sauce, au-gratin potato or baked potato, herb rice pilaf, supper roll with honey apple butter, Brussels sprouts with brown butter, pumpkin cheesecake, fresh new fruit

If Lori does not want to avoid the bird and the cow, she can decide on the no-flesh entrée … stuffed winter squash and stuffed bell peppers with beans

Exotic at FMC Fort Well worth:

Baked Cornish hen or spinach quiche, cornbread dressing, macaroni and cheese, sweet peas, pumpkin pie

Mossimo at California’s USP Lompoc:

1/2 Rooster, 4 oz roast beef, baked mac and cheese, yams, eco-friendly beans, 2 rolls, pecan pie

If Mossimo wishes to go vegetarian … you can find a 4 oz soy rooster patty and 4 oz soy beef patty

Suge at San Diego’s Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility:

Turkey, turkey ham, sliced beef, mashed potatoes, hen gravy, environmentally friendly salad and dressing, mixed veggies, cornbread, chicken patties, American cheese slices, fruit pie

Knight can enjoy evening meal and a superhero film … the institution’s motion picture channel is enjoying a Marvel film competition during the vacations.

Mark at New York’s Wende Correctional Facility:

Baked chicken breast, seasoned hen gravy, whipped potatoes, seasoned zucchini with sauce, supper rolls and margarine, ice cream sundae

C-Murder at Louisiana’s Elayn Hunt Correctional Center:

Roasted turkey, roast beef, rice dressing with gravy, sweet peas, cranberry sauce, fruit salad, roll, sweet potato pie

Scott at California’s San Quentin State Prison:

Roast beef, garlic mashed red potatoes, vegetables, environmentally friendly salad with dressing, meal roll, horseradish sauce, sour cream, gravy, butter pats, cherry turnover