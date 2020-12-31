Superstar Hair Modifications of 2020: Haircuts, Hair Colour, Extensions

As we shut out 2020, we’re having a glimpse back at some of the most great hair transformations more than the year. Just after all, famous people are consistently switching items up with new cuts, hues and lengths. And we love every next of it!

One particular of the most important — and most stunning — developments we noticed this year experienced to be the mullet. Thanks to Miley Cyrus and Barbie Ferreira, various celebs appeared to bring back again this hairstyle pulled straight from the ’80s. Nevertheless we will have to say, they managed to give it a contemporary day update that supporters obsessed around.

It appears that the mullet was the drastic seem of the 12 months as opposed to the unique celeb-liked fashion of 2019 — the bowl reduce, which we noticed on Kaia Gerber, Charlize Theron, Timothée Chalamet and much more.

Other than the unanticipated models that have designed a comeback, A-listers have also paid out a take a look at to the salon chair to dedicate to much less-dramatic styles. For case in point, in 2020, Riverdale’s Mark Consuelos got a delicate chop that motivated wife Kelly Ripa to connect with him “daddy” and Naomi Campbell got into holiday mode by having prolonged, fake locks.

Keep scrolling to see these appears to be and additional of the finest movie star haircuts, colour, extensions and additional of 2020.

