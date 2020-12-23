The aristocratic design died 5 times right after her 50th birthday on December 17.

The granddaughter of the 11th Duke of Devonshire, Andrew Cavendish, and Deborah Mitford, she rose to fame in the 1990s, going for walks the runway for designers which includes Versace and Alexander McQueen.

She was among the styles symbolizing the British style sector for the duration of the closing ceremony at the Olympic Stadium, on the remaining working day of the London 2012 Olympics.

In a statement, her loved ones explained: “It is with wonderful disappointment we announce the sudden loss of life of Stella Tennant on 22nd December 2020.

“Stella was a superb female and an inspiration to us all. She will be drastically missed.

“Her loved ones talk to for their privacy to be revered. Arrangements for a memorial support will be announced at a afterwards date.”

A Police Scotland spokesman claimed: “Officers had been identified as to an address in Duns, Scottish Borders, about 11.30am on Tuesday 22 December following the unexpected loss of life of a 50-yr-old woman.

“Her next of kin have been made informed.

“There are no suspicious conditions and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

In 1993, aged 23, Mrs Tennant broke into modelling, posing for publications this kind of as French, British and Italian Vogue as effectively as Harper’s Bazaar.

In the late 90s, Karl Lagerfeld announced Tennant as the new confront of Chanel, with an distinctive modelling deal, and grew to become a muse for the vogue designer, which he attributed to her resemblance to Coco Chanel.

Mrs Tennant also appeared in a lot of marketing campaigns, such as Calvin Klein, Chanel, Hermes, and Burberry.