Sunny Leone Spreads Awareness For prostate cancer

Many distinguished personalities and actors have talked about cancer and a few have battled it too. The newest one to be part of the driveway is Sunny Leone. She appeared at an Instagram video comprising make-up artiste Arwa Beig. The movie contains three cancer survivors who discuss their own personal travels. Arwa is observed providing them a makeover and gives them a holiday after shooting them out for supper to help them change into a positive and more powerful version of these.

Arwa thanks Lively along with her make-up manufacturer, Starstruck, for encouraging this initiative. Throughout a video telephone, the celebrity is found interacting with four girls and enjoying them for his or her courage.

She explained,”it’s so critical that you remain so powerful. My dad had cancer. He didn’t live but you’re surviving. You will be glad and alive and loving life. Arwa, you’re working and that I am quite proud of you. You’re an awesome woman and most of us expect that if we have brothers, all of them turn out to have a great heart the same as you” Kudos for you Sunny, for doing your bit to your noble cause.