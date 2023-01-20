Sunny Hostin Opens up About Her Breast Surgery and Liposuction; She Is Not Ashamed at All!

Sunny Hostin talks about what it was like to get plastic surgery. In the last interview with PEOPLE, a cohost on The View says she had liposuction and a breast lift and reduction last summer.

“I feel like a better version of myself,” Hostin tells PEOPLE exclusively about the procedures, which she did after years of dealing with back pain and body-image issues. “I did it for my health and to take care of myself.”

Now, Hostin wants to talk about cosmetic procedures and make them less embarrassing.

“I thought I would feel ashamed, like, “Oh my God, I’m getting plastic surgery like all these crazy celebrities.” But I’m not embarrassed at all, “she says. “I also hope that by telling my story, I can help more people. If they’re self-conscious about their bodies like I was, they can do whatever they need to feel better.”

She Struggled With Her Body After Becoming Mom

When Hostin was a young girl growing up in New York City, she started to feel bad about herself.

“By the time I was 16, I was a double-D,” says Hostin. Her struggles with how she looked only got worse after she had her son Gabriel, 20, and daughter Paloma, 16, with her orthopedic surgeon husband Emmanuel Hostin, 52. “I never thought my breasts would get bigger after giving birth, but they did.”

Why She Went for Plastic Surgery?

When she joined The View full-time in 2016, her feelings of insecurity only got worse.

She says, “My waist was small, but my top was so big that I always wore a minimizer bra, a sports bra, or a binder.” “Or I would get a very big dress, and my stylist would put clips on the back of it so everything would fit.”

In April of last year, when Hostin was getting ready for the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, she zipped up her Toni Maticevski dress and was shocked to find that the bra didn’t fit. This was the final push she needed to have surgery.

Hostin says, “I was crying, so I wrapped my chest in masking tape to get by.” “I just sat there without eating anything. I couldn’t lift my hand because I was afraid my breasts would come out. [Group of musicians] Bell Biv DeVoe asked if we could take a picture together. I thought, “Oh God, they’re going to have pictures of my breasts hanging out.”

Hostin was so upset that she made an appointment with plastic surgeon Dr. Ryan Neinstein and breast specialist Dr. Anna Steve in New York City right away. And on August 22, 2022, Hostin had liposuction is done on her waist and chin, as well as a breast lift and reduction.

Post Surgery Experience

Before After

“It’s not glamorous,” says Hostin, who hired a private nurse to help her recover at home for two weeks. For three days, drainage tubes kept blood and fluid from building up, and there was very little scarring. “In three days, I was up and moving around. I went back to work in two weeks, and by two months, I was doing Pilates.”

Since the pandemic started, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons says, there has been a rise in the number of people who need doctors’ help. In the most recent study from ASPS, 23 percent of surgeons polled said they had “double the business compared to before the pandemic,” while 47 percent said they had “slightly more” business overall. Of course, there are risks with these methods.

Hostin Is Happy and Sure of Himself These Days.

Dr. Neinstein says, “Every surgery has its own risks.” “Everyone wants to look and feel their best. When we do that, it changes everything about our lives.”

Hostin, who went from a G-cup to a C-cup, says, “Now I dance around my house naked all the time. I feel great.” “I don’t know, you might see me naked on The View!”

And Hostin hopes viewers take note.

“I read magazines and follow people on Instagram. I always thought, “Oh, they must eat healthy.” No, they aren’t. Many of them are either taking something or getting plastic surgery. It’s up to them to keep it secret, “she goes on. “But I wanted to tell you the truth. And I’m so happy.”