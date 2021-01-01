Sun Sets on 2020 in L.A. as Beachgoers Cheer and Applaud

Enjoy online video content TMZ.com

2020’s been a hell of a year — typically in the worst way conceivable — but people in L.A. swarmed to the beach front to check out the very last sunset of the calendar year more than the Pacific … to say “Fantastic RIDDANCE!!!”

Unusually substantial crowds descended on Venice Seaside, applauding the solar location on this miserable year … one that is ravaged the total entire world with COVID and ruined lives in so lots of other methods.

Of program, below in the States, the region also went by a person of its most contentious and divisive elections of all time … subsequent a summer season of protests and unrest sparked by the killing of George Floyd and other unarmed black citizens.

So of course, there have been a great deal of causes to cheer for the stop of 2020 … but let us all nearly toast to 2021 … and ideally A great deal superior days forward.