Summer Walker Thinks R&B Can Be far better Than Hip-Hop In 2020

At a fresh Billboard cover story using Kehlani, Jhené Aiko, along with Teyana Taylor, Walker voiced her view that R&B songs is on top at the moment in a conversation regarding the condition of R&B audio as a whole. “R&B is much far better compared to the Hip Hop of 2020 for me personally since that can acquire super boring and shallow,” she explained.

“Or there is the entire mumble rap craze, in which you do not even understand what they’re saying,” she elaborated. “We are actually opening up, becoming deeper — and that is fine.”

RELATED: BET awards 2020: Summer Walker In Pink Slip Dress And Faux Locs turned out to be a Quarantine Fantasy Come True

Walker also briefly discussed the shortage of perceived esteem the genre gets compared to pop songs. “Pop receives all of the credit, for certain,” she continued. “We are adorable over here if they are interested in being within their own feelings. Nevertheless, when it is time to reach the cash, it is about pop”

Later in the conversation, Walker also voiced frustration in the pigeonholing of R&B artists and their songs. “I really do see something which disturbs me a bit in regards to radio,” she explained. “It seems that the only tunes from me who do super great to the radio are the ones which are more optimistic”

I will also hear different tunes from us along with others who are somewhat slower, really heartfelt, and also a great deal of individuals will **k together with them” she continued. “However, it feels like [with radio], in case you can not shake your butt to the tune, then it will not do exactly what it ought to do.”

RELATED: Soul Train awards 2020: Summer Walker Served Old Hollywood Glam In The 2019 awards

Walker’s remarks were advised by her livelihood 2020along together with her publishing the Life On Earth EP in July. The undertaking, which comprises PARTYNEXTDOOR, peaked at NO. 8 in the Billboard 200. Her debut record, Itcame out last October.