Summer Walker Served Old Hollywood Glam In The 2019 Awards

As we countdown to the 2020 Soul Train Awards, airing November 29 in 8/9c, we’re revisiting a few of their most memorable styles moments in the highly-regarded series!
Singer Summer Walker won the Best New Artist Award in the 2019 Soul Train awards on Sunday, November 17, 2019.
She wowed us into this white lace two-piece pants set, displaying her perfect body. And her hair has been styled to perfection in curly haired bob providing us older Hollywood glam.
The”Playing Games” vocalist, who just released her debut record, It, recognized among the series’s most coveted awards using a simple yet humorous speech before immediately departing the stage.
“Hello, I thank you a lot, I did not anticipate this. Offering you LVRN and invite you London About Da Track, I truly love it”
We can not wait to find out exactly what she wears this past year!
Add Comment