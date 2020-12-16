Summer season House’s Hannah Berner Recaps ‘The Bachelorette’ Hometowns

Summertime Home star Hannah Berner be a part of Us Weekly’s “Here for the Ideal Reasons” podcast to recap the Tuesday, December 15, episode of The Bachelorette — and she was stunned to understand Bachelor Nation is obsessed with Tayshia Adams’ final four: Zac Clark, Brendan Morais, Ivan Corridor and Ben Smith.

“I do believe they are excellent guys, but this is The Bachelor. I feel Zac C. is like just about every guy that’s in a Murray Hill [New York City] bar. I want a f—king Hercules,” the 29-calendar year-aged Bravo persona quipped.

Though Hannah declared that Zac C. has the “most individuality,” Ben, who some followers want to be the Bachelor just after Matt James, doesn’t do it for her.

“Ben has a zero persona,” Hannah reported on the podcast. “I do like that he’s raised recognition for entire body dysmorphia and bulimia in men. I’m obsessed with that. But I’m just indicating, we don’t have to have that in a Bachelor appropriate now. A Bachelor needs to be a man who’s prepared to be married. Ben desires to function on himself. Poor male was just too nervous to even form a sentence [during] the break up.”

Ben was sent household by Tayshia throughout Tuesday’s episode, leaving Zac, Brendan and Ivan in advance of the fantasy suite dates. “I am, like, Alpha kind-A lady and I assume she is way too, and you will need someone to place you in your position sometimes and I really do not know if Ivan or Brendan can with her,” Hannah reported.

The “Berning in Hell” podcast host pointed out that she’s also having difficulties with this time soon after Tayshia took around as the lead for Clare Crawley with a lot of the same gentlemen, noting the ABC series could choose notes from MTV’s Are You the A person?

“There’s inauthenticity to this season, I consider. These fellas have been picked for Clare and then they so conveniently just worked for Tayshia. I type of detest that,” she reported. “What if the Bachelor picked a human being and then pretty much did all these compatibilities with their rolodex of all the warm persons they have and say, ‘We picked 25 of your excellent matches in all sorts of ways of compatibility.’”

