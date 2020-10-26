Summer House’s Lauren Wirkus Is Doctor, Expecting First Baby

It is a celebration of three!

Summer House alum Lauren Wirkus shared with the exciting and distinctive news that she is pregnant! The reality TV character is expecting her first child with husband David Raih, whom she wed in June 2020.

“BABY RAIH COMING APRIL 2021,” that the Bravolebrity captioned her Instagram on Saturday, Oct. 24. “Our ancestors have doubled!!”

Within her sociable networking article, Lauren educated her tens of thousands of followers whom she would”shortly” figure out the gender of her infant. She shared two or three black-and-white pictures of her which placed along with 2 different boxes of roses. Obviously, 1 box was gloomy while another was pink.

Though not understanding the gender of her small one yet nevertheless, it seems like that the 33-year old celebrity is soaking up every minute of her maternity. Upon hearing the infant news, some Summer House alums voiced their excitement and support.