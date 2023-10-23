Is Suki Waterhouse Pregnant: A Plan to Expand Family?

Actress, singer, and model Alice Suki Waterhouse was born in England on January 5, 1992. In 2022, she published her first full-length, titled I Can’t Let Go, as well as an EP titled Milk Teeth.

Beginning her career when she was only 16 years old, Waterhouse has modeled for such prestigious fashion houses as Burberry, Tommy Hilfiger, Laura Mercier, and Ferragamo. In 2012, she made her acting debut in a small role in the film Pusher, and since then she has acted in a number of other films, including Love, Rosie, The Divergent Series: Insurgent, The Bad Batch, Assassination Nation, and Detective Pikachu. In the 2023 musical drama miniseries Daisy Jones & the Six, Waterhouse played the role of Karen Sirko.

Profession Model, Actress, Entrepreneur Known For 1. Own her fashion brand named "Pop & Suki"

2. Modelling

Is There a Little One on The Way?

In spite of much speculation to the contrary, Suki Waterhouse is not expecting. Neither party has provided any such confirmation. However, a source close to the couple claims that they are engaged and excited to start a family. There were whispers of romance between the two after they were caught cuddling up at the Electric Cinema’s Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again screening in Noting Hill in 2018.

Although they have always kept their relationship under wraps, paparazzi were able to catch them celebrating Pattinson’s 33rd birthday at Chateau Marmount in 2019. Despite the fact that they’ve always avoided the spotlight, Suki just shared a sweet photo of herself on Instagram. Fans with keen eyes quickly spotted a framed photo of Robert Pattison kissing her on the wall behind them. It has been said that Pattinson’s family has been encouraging him to propose to Suki for some time now. They reportedly treat Suki like a daughter and adore her very much, so they would be thrilled if he did so soon.

Fans might have deduced from a picture she posted on Instagram in baggy clothes that she is pregnant. But the facts are that she is not just trying to cover her baby bump by wearing the baggy clothes.

