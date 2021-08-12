Suicide Squad Ending Explained – Did Villains Kill Starfish?

Directed by James Gunn, Suicide Squad is a reboot of Suicide Squad from 2016. It is distributed by Warner Bros and stars Margot Robbie in the lead role. Other support cast includes Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, and Peter Capaldi.

Suicide Squad was one of the most anticipated movies of 2021, especially because of James Gunn who took the project in his hand. The film is embezzled with action and Gunn did some justice to the original movie. However, it’s up to fans to decide whether Gunn can become the savior of the franchise.

As far as the remake goes, it featured a pretty solid plot that wiggled with the American government and its schemes. This time, the group of super villains have to carry out a cover-up operation in the government’s stead, however, things can’t go as planned when you got a group of notorious criminals involved. Let’s check out the Suicide Squad ending explained and break down its last moments.

Suicide Squad Ending Explained – Did Villains Killed Starfish?

Suicide Squad Plot

Amanda Waller assigns a task force for a mission that involves infiltrating the nation called Corto Maltese. This task force includes super villains Blackguard, Captain Boomerang, Mongal, Javelin, Brian Durlin, Harley Quinn, T.D.K, Weasel, and their leader Col. Rick Flag. When they enter the nation, the task force faces the wrath of the nation’s army and most of them die.

We learn that Waller created another task force and the previous one was just a dummy. This task force included the likes of Bloodsport, King Shark, Peacemaker, Polka-Dot Man, and Ratcatcher 2. We also learn that their goal is to destroy a secret scientific facility that houses a project called Starfish. If any of the villains decide to flee from the mission, the bombs attached to their necks will explode. With that in mind, the villains begin their mission.

Why Did Corto Maltese Military Rebelled?

The nation of Corto Maltese was ruled by Herrera Family, however, their rule was overthrown by a military coup initiated by General Silvio Luna and General Mateo Suarez. They succeed in taking over the nation and begin their goal of terrorizing the world.

What Was Project Starfish?

Incidentally, Starfish was a creature found by Americans floating in space. They brought it to Earth because of the power it possesses. Starfish has the ability to control the minds of people through its parasites.

We learn that Herrera Family and American Government used Starfish in collaboration to carry out some heinous activities. However, because of the Military coup, they had to erase its existence so that people don’t find about it. For that purpose alone, Waller sent super-villains to destroy the facility and hence evidence.

Suicide Squad Ending Explained – Did Villains Kill Starfish?

Flag wanted to expose the government to people’s eyes, but Peacemaker was against it and hence he killed him. Later on, he was attacked by Bloodsport. Starfish was already on the loose and it killed The Thinker. Furthermore, it also infested the entirety of the Maltese Army.

Even though the army was over, there was still a looming threat of Starfish. However, for villains, their mission was complete since they destroyed the facility. Waller did call them back but they refused and just when she was about to detonate the bomb, an American from behind knocked her unconscious.

Fast forward to the fight, Ratcatcher 2 used his army of rats to infiltrate the body of Starfish and kill it. Bloodsport contacted Waller and threatened that he will upload the footage of the government’s involvement in the Starfish project if she tried to kill any of them. With no other choice, Waller agreed to the deal and the villains got free.

What did you think of Suicide Squad? Let us know down in the comments.