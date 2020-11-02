Suhana Khan yells Her Greatest Friends Happy Birthday — Her Dad SRK And BFF Shanaya Kapoor

When you’ve got two particular kinds celebrating their wedding on precisely the exact same daythey deserve a distinctive post along with a birthday wish to social networking. Even though Suhana’s dad Shah Rukh Khan marks his 55th birthday, then her very best buddy Shanaya Kapoor turns a year old also.

Suhana Khan who is super-active on social websites nowadays occurred to her Instagram narrative now and also had a two-in-one message for each of these in one narrative. The young woman shared with a picture from this past year, this afternoon at which we visit her posing together with Shah Rukh Khan and Shanaya Kapoor. The woman captioned the film stating,’Happy birthday for my bestfriends lol,”’ and labeled the birthday boy and woman. This really is a witty birthday want for the two of her unique ones in her entire life.