Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe Are Engaged

Congrats are in order for Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird — they’re engaged! On Friday, Sue discussed with the exciting news on Instagram by submitting a picture of Megan suggesting to her at an infinity pool.

The world class soccer superstar and the WNBA participant struck up a romance after meeting in the Rio de Janeiro Olympics at 2016. Sue has joked that Megan slipped right to her DMs, and both have been creating us swoon over their relationship since. They even became the first openly homosexual couple to show up on the cover ESPN The Magazine‘s legendary Body Issue. Congrats to Megan and Sue in their participation!