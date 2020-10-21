Sucker Punch job record tips towards’Ghost Of Tsushima’ sequel

A current project record for developer Sucker Punch implies that the business is working on a different Ghost Of Tsushima name.

Having published Ghost Of Tsushima before this season and fast becoming the fastest selling debut to get a first intellectual property around the PS4, it appears that a sequel would be in the works. The current project record is looking for a story author for the developer’s next job.

The list itself is searching for somebody who has a”how to inform budding, character-driven stories inside a AAA open-world match”. More to the point, it lists a necessity for somebody with a”need to write stories set in feudal Japan”, also cites”comprehension of Japanese history” as a incentive.

Ghost of Tsushima. Charge: Sucker Punch

Although it may be credited to the new multiplayer growth, Ghost Of Tsushima: Legends, even that the record is searching for somebody who has expertise in open-world game layout indicates it is most likely a sequel.

Furthermore, the organization is also searching for a member outsource artist, who has”an interest in familiarity using traditional Japanese civilization and decorative”, as detected by VG247.

The multiplayer part of Ghost Of Tsushima that started a week (October 16), delivered hours of fresh content. Online storyline missions and survival styles were inserted, together with the guarantee of a complete bomb coming in the not too distant future.

Several brand new player improvements were made, such as a brand new game plus style, which permits gamers to re-experience the narrative with their previously unlocked abilities.

NME reviewed Ghost Of Tsushima before this season and believed it had been a”calm samurai simulator having a lacklustre narrative”