Successful quantities for Tuesday, December 22 – $330million jackpot

THE US Mega Thousands and thousands lottery effects are in and it really is time to locate out if any one has won a lifetime-shifting total of cash.

An individual may possibly have received $330million during tonight’s drawing on Tuesday, December 22.

1

Tonight’s profitable numbers are 29, 53, 56, 59, 67 and 21 on the gold Mega ball.

All players should match all 5 white balls and the gold Mega ball in get to acquire the jackpot.

There is no promise that a jackpot will be awarded for every drawing.

Other more compact dollars prizes are also bundled.

Mega Hundreds of thousands tickets price tag $2 and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the US Virgin Islands.

A earth history jackpot of $1.537billion was strike in October of 2018 by 1 ticket offered in South Carolina.

The odds of successful the Mega jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

The preferred activity launched in 1996.

