Successful numbers for Friday, December 18 – $310million jackpot

THE US Mega Hundreds of thousands lottery benefits are in and it truly is time to locate out if everyone has received a existence-altering sum of dollars.

Somebody could have won $310million during tonight’s drawing on December 18.

Tonight’s successful numbers are 7, 15, 25, 51, 60, and 5 on the gold Mega ball.

All players should match all five white balls and the gold Mega ball in get to win the jackpot.

There is no assurance that a jackpot will be awarded for every single drawing.

Other smaller dollars prizes are also included.

Mega Tens of millions tickets price $2 and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the US Virgin Islands.

A globe history jackpot of $1.537billion was strike in October of 2018 by just one ticket bought in South Carolina.

The odds of profitable the Mega jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

The common activity launched in 1996.

