Substitute trainer, 25, ‘raped eighth-grade scholar, 15, whose mother discovered nude photos of the pair on boy’s phone’

A Previous substitute teacher has been arrested and billed on suspicion of raping just one of her previous eighth-grade students.

Alexandria Allen, 25, was arrested and charged Monday with 3 counts of 3rd-diploma rape of the younger male in Georgetown, Kentucky – following the victim’s mother identified pics and films of the pair jointly on his telephone.

The victim was a former eighth-grade university student of Allen’s at Spring Middle College, in Georgetown.

Allen, who is said to have taught the boy throughout their encounters, labored as a substitute trainer.

A Georgetown Police arrest warrant demonstrates the teenager boy’s mom claimed her to police past Oct immediately after getting the pictures and movie on his cellphone, in accordance to LEX 18.

It also states the alleged rapes happened among March and Oct at 3 distinct areas – including at the Hilton Inn in Georgetown.

The documents claim the teenager throughout a forensic interview explained to police that he experienced sex with the instructor.

The unnamed boy’s mother mentioned: “I was disgusted simply because you are intended to be encouraging him, and she wasn’t assisting him at all.”

In the meantime, Allen has pleaded not guilty to the fees.

Her bond was set at $2500 and she was purchased to have no speak to with the victim, according to lawyers.

Nevertheless, stories say more expenses could be submitted.

Allen is thanks back in court docket on February 2 for a preliminary hearing.