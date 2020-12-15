Subscribe to the LA Occasions to hear ‘Man in the Window,’ ‘Dirty John’ and ‘Detective Trapp,’ without the need of the advertisements

Many thanks for subscribing to the Los Angeles Times! Get the ad-no cost practical experience to our hit accurate-criminal offense podcasts underneath.

“Man in the Window”

In “Man in the Window,” L.A. Times Pulitzer Prize-successful investigative reporter Paige St. John shares in no way-right before-disclosed details about the person who would inevitably turned one of California’s deadliest serial killers. The series traces Joe DeAngelo’s route of devastation by his victims’ eyes.

“Dirty John”

Debra Newell is a successful interior designer. She meets John Meehan, a person who appears to check all the boxes: handsome, attentive, accessible, plus he’s just back from a yr in Iraq with Medical practitioners With no Borders. But her relatives does not like John, and they get entangled in an ever more complicated story of love, deception, forgiveness, denial and, ultimately, survival. “Dirty John” is documented and hosted by Christopher Goffard from the L.A. Times.

“Detective Trapp”

Anaheim investigator Julissa Trapp is not like other detectives. She’s the only girl on the homicide squad, and a competent chameleon: undercover cop in vice stings, crime-scene commander, patient confidante of killers. A learn interrogator, she invokes her personal encounter — and deepest griefs — as a software to elicit confessions. “Detective Trapp” is documented and hosted by Christopher Goffard from the L.A. Times.