Stripper Scandal In Cynthia Bailey’s Bachelorette Party Shown At New’RHOA’ Trailer

The brand new trailer for its Actual Bit of Atlanta has decreased, and Bravo is teasing the stripper scandal, that supposedly went down in Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party.

In the close of the trailer, Kenya Moore states:”I am hearing sex sounds coming out of a bedroom”

Thus much, every one the women have refused sleeping with all the stripper. The stripper issued an announcement shooting the rumors.

Michael Bolwaire aka B.O.L.O THE ENTERTAINER stated:

“To whom this may concern. I am not only a stripper. I am the stripper,” Michael announced in an Instagram movie, which he shared Oct. 9. He continued,”I constructed an whole new professionalism, and it do not only stop herey’all. I obtained fans, supporters and followers that has been in existence for decades that could attest to this.”

He lasted, The rumors and allegations that is going around today, right bullsh*t. Though I am likely to be in precisely the exact same conversation as these gorgeous ladies, nothing occurred. I really don’t require any unnecessary mileage in my d*ck. Again, nothing else happened. Y’are trendy.”