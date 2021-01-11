Strictly’s Ranvir Singh set to be ‘one of ITV’s greatest paid out stars’

Strictly Occur Dancing’s Ranvir Singh is reportedly established for a ‘lucrative new contract’ with ITV just after generating a big influence on the level of competition previous 12 months.

The new offer would make her a person of the channel’s highest paid stars, with ITV eager not to reduce her when her present-day contract operates out.

Ranvir’s profile was specified a main increase by her appearances on Strictly in 2020, in which she was partnered with specialist dancer Giovanni Pernice.

The pair achieved the semi-ultimate of the exhibit, prior to turning out to be the seventh pair to be removed. The levels of competition was ultimately gained by Monthly bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse.

Now, the broadcaster is allegedly hunting to make her a single of the highest paid out stars.

A source instructed The Every day Mail: ‘Ranvir is beloved at ITV and by its viewers, she has every little thing that the channel needs to shift ahead.

‘There are plenty of higher- profile projects in the pipeline, way too. The intention is that she will be a person of the a lot more utilized presenters. No person needs to drop her.’

Ranvir to start with arrived on Tv screens again in 2005 as a presenter on BBC’s North West Tonight. She then moved to Daybreak from 2012 to 2014, just before joining Excellent Morning Britain as a correspondent.

Strictly was a important moment in Ranvir’s occupation to date, and the presenter formerly opened up about her ‘beautiful’ exit just after leaving the clearly show.

Speaking to It Will take Two presenter Zoe Ball about leaving the level of competition, Ranvir said: ‘I’ve experienced a minor random tear every single now and again.’ ‘It’s been wonderful. The response has been so deep. The relationship to individuals who have definitely invested in us and observing us. It’s basically been rather a beautiful thing to come to feel.’

