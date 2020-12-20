Strictly’s Katya Jones and Nicola Adams return home collectively just after partying till midnight at BBC submit-final bash

STRICTLY’S 1st exact same-sexual intercourse pairing Katya Jones and Nicola Adams partied till long gone midnight soon after reuniting for their final dance.

They arrived at 38-yr-previous former boxer Nicola’s rented North London pad at 12.30am — 30 minutes soon after rigorous Tier 4 measures arrived into engage in — pursuing a boozy BBC immediately after-exhibit bash.

5

Katya, 31, and Nicola emerged just in advance of midday.

Beeb chiefs insisted the pair were in a “support bubble” and broke no policies.

It will come as new champ Monthly bill Bailey hailed his incredible dancing earn as “one for the dads”.

The comic, 55, returned dwelling to spouse Kristin with the Glitterball trophy and a concept for middle-aged chaps.

5

5

5

5

Only THE BREAST Megan Barton-Hanson bares all as she gets a mould of her boobs and vagina IT Usually takes TWO Vernon Kay flirts with Tess Daly as he supports her internet hosting Strictly last MIA & YOU Strictly’s Gorka Marquez tears up as he’s reunited with daughter just after 78 days BUMPING HEADS Pregnant Laura Whitmore hits back at trolls ‘fed up’ with her little one bump posts close phone Gemma Atkinson still left shaken right after auto incident with daughter Mia FRIEL & One Anna Friel reveals 4-12 months romantic relationship ended immediately after just 2 weeks of lockdown

The show’s oldest winner said: “This says to every single bloke in their 40s or 50s, ‘Don’t give up’.

“You can get up and dance.

“You can do extra than you can quite possibly envision. And acquiring the energy and perception can get you there.”

Acquired a story? RING The Sunshine on 0207 782 4104 or WHATSAPP on 07423720250 or EMAIL [email protected]