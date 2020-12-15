Strictly’s HRVY has nans sliding into his DMs as he addresses Maisie Smith rumours

Movie LoadingVideo UnavailableClick to playTap to playThe video will automobile-participate in shortly8CancelPlay now

Strictly’s HRVY has told he’s experienced nans sliding into his DMs as he jives his way to a location in the ultimate.

The 21-year-previous YouTuber’s stint has witnessed him solidify heartthrob status, and has even drawn the eye of older girls.

When requested if his DMs are flooded with adoring enthusiasts, he laughed: “Tons of females and nans.”

HRVY – true name Harvey Cantwell – additional to Heat that his pro partner Janette Manrara has been his “gatekeeper” with supporters.

“[Janette] has had women get in touch with her stating, ‘Can you be sure to convey to Harvey that I love him and I am a significant admirer?'” he discovered.

The youthful star’s acquired messages from nans

“1 of the more mature ladies who contacted me stated that, right after seeing my tango, she fancied me due to the fact I was a bit additional manly.

“So there are a lot of females out there who want a toyboy, it appears to be!”

And amid a swirl of rumours that he and fellow finalist Maisie Smith will strike up a put up-clearly show romance, HRVY claimed he’s “sure” they will get meal jointly at some level.

“There is plenty of time for that,” he added, “I feel she’s a truly wonderful girl.”

HRVY and Janette have secured a spot in the closing(Impression: BBC / Male Levy)

They have been a single of the frontrunning pairs due to the fact working day one particular

And HRVY’s not the only one to be acquiring enjoy on line – Maisie just lately told that she’s experienced footballers receiving in contact.

She advised new! journal: “There’s been a few of boys sliding into my DMs! Individuals noticed me shake my hips on the samba and it tickled a pair of feathers! So I have had a couple of people message me.”

The EastEnders star extra: “I have experienced messages from a couple of footballers, but I are not able to say who – it would not be good.”

Neither HRVY nor Maisie have ruled out the risk of a romance, the previous saying “you never ever know” when pressed for responses by Roman Kemp.

HRVY termed Maisie ‘beautiful’ and states they will very likely get meal when they can(Image: Maisie Smith/Instagram)

Maisie and Gorka have produced it to the remaining(Graphic: PA)

They are both of those focusing on the dancing for now – and the coveted Glitterball Trophy – as the BBC’s rigorous Covid policies retain them apart.

HRVY and Janette, Maisie and her professional spouse Gorka Marquez, and Invoice Bailey and Oti Mabuse will just take to the floor once more at the weekend for the Strictly ultimate.

It’s been hailed by some critics as the closest remaining in the show’s prolonged history, with it anyone’s guess who will carry the Glitterball Trophy.

*Strictly Arrive Dancing is again on Saturday at 6pm on BBC Just one.

