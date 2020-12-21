Strictly professional Graziano Di Prima devastated as he is caught in the British isles and pressured to overlook Christmas with his Italian family

STRICTLY professional dancer Graziano Di Prima has shared his devastation immediately after London was plunged into Tier 4 lockdown yesterday — forcing him to miss out on Christmas with his Italian loved ones

Graziano, from Scilly, was owing to fly dwelling this week but all-around 200 flights from the British isles to Europe have been cancelled soon after Boris Johnson announced the new restrictions to halt the spread of a rogue new strain of Covid.

3

Prof Chris Whitty dashed hopes of people reuniting when he advised Brits to “unpack” and continue to be at property on Saturday night time as all journey is banned.

The news hit Graziano tricky, and he shared a picture on Instagram on Sunday evening which stated: “There is certainly one thing that you cannot purchase. Household is anything.

“I attempted everything doable to make my way property but it really is not feasible.”

The dancer added in his caption: “What just occurred?..😢 familyiseverything”

3

His followers rushed to his aide and shared messages of assistance.

One claimed: “I cannot go home either… I know your pain xx subsequent calendar year will be beautiful ❤️❤️”

1 more typed: “💪🕺🤦 Sorry to hear this man! It is really hardly ever simple when you are unable to be with the people you adore at Xmas 🎄 time. But retain your head up Graziano, since I feel issues will get greater. 🙏”

Graziano has currently endured a lonely few months.

3

He didn’t have a movie star husband or wife this series but he even now danced in the Strictly group numbers and experienced been keeping in the lockdown lodge so that he could isolate for the demonstrate, which finished on Saturday evening.

But in advance of he joined the show, he’d already built a name for himself in the earth of Italian Latin dance.

The Sicilian-born specialist is an Italian Latin Champion.

Little one Joy! Kimberley Walsh reveals she’s expecting with her 3rd child new 12 months resolution Rebekah Vardy on the lookout for WAG war ‘resolution’ with Coleen in new calendar year Distinctive Keep KAT MINE Strictly’s Katya & Nicola go home alongside one another immediately after partying previous midnight Exceptional WAGAFUR CHRISTIE Coleen Rooney slammed by animal fans for sporting a £1,400 true fur coat fury-ous Molly-Mae Hague pressured to defend herself from trolls attacking in excess of Maldives excursion Just THE BREAST Megan Barton-Hanson bares all as she receives a mould of her boobs & privates

He represented Belgium at the Earth Championships, and built the leading 24 at the Latin Globe Championship Beneath 21s.

Considering that 2016, Graziano has toured the planet with the dance business Burn off The Flooring, a “high-voltage theatrical dance experience”.

He proposed to his girlfriend and fellow dancer, Gianda Lini, live on phase in May well 2019.