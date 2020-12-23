Strictly Occur Dancing Maisie Smith and HRVY ‘have experienced initial kiss’

Strictly Occur Dancing stars Maisie Smith and HRVY have reportedly experienced their very first kiss soon after three months of conference.

Romance rumours have surrounded the pair during Strictly this 12 months, with the singer not ruling out a connection with the EastEnders star, 19.

‘For now, we are both of those just focusing on our dancing but following yr, you hardly ever know,’ he advised Howdy! Journal.

Maisie and 21-12 months-old HRVY, authentic name Harvey Cantwell, are reported to have experienced a private second backstage soon after the Strictly ultimate, in which they the two competed.

They haven’t remaining matters there, according to The Sunshine, as the pair have been messaging each individual other at any time since and hope to fulfill up in the New Yr.

A supply said they were ‘really disciplined about not crossing any lines’ throughout Strictly this calendar year, which was gained by comedian Invoice Bailey.

They stated: ‘The pair are so flirty jointly, and truly have a authentic laugh whenever they see 1 a different.

‘BBC bosses had explicitly warned against any romances, desperate to stay clear of any more “curse of Strictly” stories.

‘While, technically, they may possibly not have been practising social distancing, they are each younger and this was prior to tier four limits came into engage in.

‘But even now, in tier 4, Maisie can have HRVY as her assist bubble.’

YouTube star HRVY competed with Janette Manrara though Maisie, who performs Tiffany Butcher on EastEnders, was paired with qualified dancer Gorka Marquez.

The actress, who described HRVY as ‘beautiful-looking’, experienced beforehand told The Solar: ‘I have only viewed him for a few of hours a week so I am continue to enjoying acquiring to know him.

‘I really don’t know what would happen in the potential, but for now, we are finding along seriously nicely as good friends.’

