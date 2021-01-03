Strictly Come Dancing’s Aljaz Skorjanec ‘struggled’ with function burnout

Strictly Arrive Dancing’s Aljaz Skorjanec has unveiled he was ‘struggling’ with get the job done burnout soon after a demanding program in 2019, expressing he was forced to transform his cellular phone off for a entire month.

The 30-12 months-outdated dancer spoke about his challenging calendar year, in which he had just ‘seven or 8 days off’.

Speaking on the Ability of 10 podcast with Graham Bell, Aljaz said that he minimize himself off from the planet when he and his wife Janette Manrara missing work because of to the pandemic.

He said: ‘In 2019 I had just one 7 days off and it was broken up into days. I literally had seven or 8 times off in the whole year.

‘I was seriously having difficulties at the conclusion of 2019. So when our tour in 2020 obtained cancelled I just explained, “I’m likely to choose this prospect and do almost nothing.”’

Aljaz extra: ‘So I switched off my phone for a thirty day period. I truly switched off mentally and bodily. The only detail I would do is go for a walk just to get some air.’

He extra: ‘Janette and I stayed in this flat for months. We have lived collectively for 10 a long time but we have always labored as properly.

‘So it was interesting to learn the dynamics of the two of us being at house but not carrying out significantly.’

Aljaz and Janette were being pressured to expend time apart in the course of filming on Strictly Come Dancing, and they had been only reunited soon after the competitors arrived to a close.

Aljaž formerly stated that spending time apart was a ‘small sacrifice’ to make for Strictly.

‘I believe it is a modest sacrifice that most of us professionals had to make,’ he insisted. ‘Some have young ones they are not heading to see for a when.

‘We’ve been alongside one another for over 10 many years and as she would say, in some cases it is very good not to see each and every other for a even though.’

Strictly Come Dancing is accessible to watch on BBC iPlayer.

