Strictly Come Dancing pays tribute to Caroline Flack in festive countdown

Strictly Arrive Dancing has compensated tribute to former champion Caroline Flack in a specific Xmas episode wanting back on the 25 ideal performances from the show’s record.

he previous Love Island host, who took her have everyday living in February at the age of 40, appeared 2 times in the leading ten with routines from her 2014 visual appearance on the exhibit.

Her Charleston to Istanbul (Not Constantinople) with lover Pasha Kovalev was voted the fifth finest of all time by Strictly viewers though her showdance to Angels by Robbie Williams arrived eighth.

Host Tess Daly reported Flack was “one of the highest-scoring feminine famous people ever to grace the Strictly dancefloor” whilst co-host Claudia Winkleman explained her as “the brilliant Caroline Flack”.

Reflecting on their victory, Kovalev mentioned: “Winning Strictly was this sort of an amazing sensation, it is definitely tough to describe.

“For Caroline it was proof that all of her tricky get the job done compensated off and she took residence the glitterball trophy.”

Judge Craig Revel Horwood additional: “I assume Caroline was a genuinely deserving winner.”

The duo’s showdance, which took eighth place on Strictly: The Christmas Countdown, was praised by former judge Alesha Dixon, who stated: “What was so wonderful about Caroline and Pasha’s showdance was she was her genuine self within just the dance, you could see her heart, you could see her enthusiasm.

Kovalev additional: “Through the dance Caroline managed to display her true thoughts and I consider that is the critical why audiences could link and really feel accurately what was going on on the dancefloor.

“The ultimate spin of our dance was beautiful due to the fact that is when she believed that she is a dancer.”

Revel Horwood continued: “This dance designed the countdown because it is gorgeous, it shows Caroline at her quite finest.

“Beautiful procedure, beautiful emotion and wonderfully danced.”

The checklist was topped by The Required singer Jay McGuiness and his associate Aliona Vilani for their 2015 jive to You Under no circumstances Can Convey to/Misirlou from Pulp Fiction.

The star, who received his collection, reported: “I cannot believe that that we are variety one particular, I am so happy. Oh my god, it’s just remarkable.

“Like quite a few dances, it’s one of all those where anything at all could go erroneous but on the night time it all just arrived collectively beautifully.

“At the conclude of the dance it was a substantial flood of relief but also I was overcome.

“Having that dance as variety one is the best Christmas existing, so thank you pretty substantially.”

Professional dancer Oti Mabuse, who gained the 2020 series of the clearly show with comedian Bill Bailey, experienced two sambas in the leading 5, with her regime with 2019 winner Kelvin Fletcher to La Vida Es Un Carnaval using third position and her general performance to Magalenha with Danny Mac in 2016 coming in 2nd.

Former shadow chancellor Ed Balls was celebrated for his popular salsa to Gangnam Design and style with Katya Jones, using fourth place on the countdown.

PA