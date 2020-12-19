Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Maisie Smith on Khloe Kardashian’s message

Strictly Occur Dancing finalist Maisie Smith has opened up about how substantially Khloe Kardashian’s recent information on Instagram meant to her, indicating that she’s a significant proponent of ‘women supporting women’.

Tonight, EastEnders star Maisie and her expert dance spouse Gorka Márqeuz will go up from Monthly bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse, HRVY and Janette Manrara and Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer in the hugely-anticipated Strictly closing.

A several months ago, Maisie, 19, shared a post on Instagram in which she spoke about how ‘insecure’ she has felt about her legs for many years, composing: ‘I hope this can assistance other men and women experience much more self-assured about their very own insecurities.’

Among individuals who despatched the actor messages of support was truth Tv star Khloe Kardashian, who commented beneath: ‘You have the most stunning legs!!!!! Envy deserving!!! I are not able to build my legs for the lifetime of me! So I’m drooling in excess of yours. You are magnificent!!!!!!’

At the time, Maisie acted extremely neat in her reaction to Khloe, merely replying: ‘Thanks hen.’

Searching back again on the moment in advance of the Strictly closing, Maisie claimed it ‘meant a lot’ that Khloe, 36, went out of her way to say that ‘she assumed I was beautiful’.

‘It was mental. I nevertheless just cannot believe that she even saw that put up, let by yourself commented on it. It was just… it was unbelievable,’ Maisie mentioned.

‘Women supporting females – I stand for it.’

The soap star mentioned that she believes Khloe obtained ‘a good deal of support’ for her comment as properly, as it’s ‘really lovely’ when persons with her level of fame ‘go all-around and comment on youthful women’s pics just supplying them support’.

‘I think that’s just genuinely attractive,’ she said.

‘It did imply a large amount to me that she went out of her way and took her time to essentially just sit below and say that she believed I was beautiful. It intended a good deal.’

Maisie included that whilst she will likely ‘always’ have insecurities, as ‘everyone has’, she thinks staying on Strictly has aided with her self confidence.

She explained that as the show goes by so swiftly, you ‘don’t have time to worry’.

‘It has pushed me just to get above it and I consider and sense happier with myself,’ she explained.

‘It’s only been eight months and I already come to feel improved about myself, and I did not count on that to transpire.’

During the Strictly ultimate, Maisie and Gorka will accomplish their Showdance to Idina Menzel’s We Require A Little Xmas, the Samba to Gloria Estefan’s Samba and the Quickstep to Andy Williams’ When You are Smiling.

The Strictly Occur Dancing ultimate airs tonight at 6pm on BBC A person.

