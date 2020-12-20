Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Maisie Smith clears out property right after remaining

Maisie Smith has been found clearing out her Essex residence, returning to normality right after lacking out in the Strictly Arrive Dancing final.

The EastEnders actress was noticed having out baggage of rubbish, owning moved back again residence after the competitors came to a stunning near on Saturday.

Maisie stepped out – and wore some of the comfiest-searching slippers we’ve at any time viewed – as she obtained again to the typical routines of everyday living outside the house the levels of competition.

It is been a large 12 months for the actress, with the 19-12 months-previous profitable about a new viewers on the show and having shoutouts from some of the biggest names in showbiz.

Despite missing out to Bill Bailey on Saturday, Maisie was one of the most extraordinary dancers in the competition.

She reminded viewers of her talents by carrying out a really outstanding streetdance regimen to We Want A Little Christmas by Idina Menzel, earning the initial 30 score of the night.

Strictly supporters were being on the other hand baffled soon after Maisie and her experienced partner Gorka Marquez only earned a rating of 29 irrespective of a seemingly best Samba.

‘You know, you killed me!’ decide Motsi Mabuse informed the pair just after their dance. ‘I had so several phrases and they just disappeared. I keep in mind you accomplishing the samba the initially day and I see you know, you are a altered female!’

Meanwhile Maisie not too long ago opened up about how substantially Khloe Kardashian’s current information on Instagram meant to her, stating that she’s a massive proponent of ‘women supporting women’.

Outside of Strictly the actress is ideal regarded for her role as Tiffany Butcher on EastEnders, which she began when she was aged just six.

Strictly Occur Dancing is accessible for capture-up on BBC iPlayer.

