Strictly Arrive Dancing stars return to dancefloor for new year general performance

The Strictly Arrive Dancing specialists will just take to the dancefloor 1 previous time in 2020 with a unique routine as component of the BBC’s The Major New Year’s In.

he regimen options 10 of the show’s qualified dancers and was filmed before in the yr in the Strictly ballroom.

The specifically-choreographed routine will see the industry experts dance to a mash-up of Whitney Houston’s I Wanna Dance With Any person (Who Enjoys Me) and Dance Yet again by Jennifer Lopez.

It will feature Strictly stars Johannes Radebe, Luba Mushtuk, Anton Du Beke, Dianne Buswell, Graziano Di Prima, Nadiya Bychkova, Neil Jones, Nancy Xu, Amy Dowden and Aljaz Skorjanec.

The Big New Year’s In will see Paddy McGuinness host a star-studded party on BBC One particular alongside Maya Jama, Shirley Ballas, Jordan North, Chris Kamara and The Frock Destroyers.

McGuinness will kick off the countdown to 2021 with songs, games and a quiz of 2020, featuring a special track from Sheridan Smith.

The Big New Year’s In starts at 9pm on December 31 on BBC One particular.

