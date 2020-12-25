Strictly Appear Dancing viewers praise ‘poignant’ Caroline Flack tribute

Strictly Arrive Dancing viewers have praised the programme’s tribute to former winner Caroline Flack.

he late television presenter, who took her have lifetime in February aged 40, appeared in the show’s Christmas unique which seemed back again on the 25 finest performances in the show’s background.

Two of Flack’s routines from her 2014 appearance on the show had been bundled and hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman heaped praise on her.

Some viewers of the programme praised the tribute to the former Love Island presenter on social media.

“Top 25 Strictly Occur Dancing dances. #carolineflack was excellent. So unfortunate and poignant. I do not think I’ll at any time stop remaining sad about her passing,” a single wrote on Twitter.

A further stated you could “see her full heart in individuals dances”, introducing: “Watching #CarolineFlack on the #strictly Xmas specific acquired me very emotional.”

A different said it is “heartbreaking to think she is not listed here anymore”.

They included: “Get so psychological looking at #CarolineFlack on Strictly Arrive Dancing top 25.”

A Twitter person reported they “miss” the television presenter, incorporating: “Loads of attractive adore for #CarolineFlack on the #Strictly distinctive and well deserved.”

Another wrote: “Watching Caroline Flack dance wonderfully to Angels to then know what happens afterwards on in life is heartbreaking. #StrictlyComeDancing.”

Throughout the programme Flack’s Charleston to Istanbul (Not Constantinople) with lover Pasha Kovalev was voted the fifth very best of all time by Strictly viewers even though her showdance to Angels by Robbie Williams arrived eighth.

PA