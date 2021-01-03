Strictly Appear Dancing ‘renews contracts for all professional dancers’

Strictly Come Dancing is established to welcome again all its expert dancers from its previous sequence, with the likes of Katya Jones, Oti Mabuse, Johannes Radebe predicted to return.

Final month, the significantly-loved BBC collection wrapped up subsequent a restricted operate in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rigid measures have been set in location to assure the protection of the crew, professionals and celebrity contestants and saw the show’s stars positioned in bubbles absent from their families for up to 4 months.

According to studies, bosses ended up remaining amazed by the experts ‘commitment’ to Strictly in buy for it to go in advance amid a difficult year and are now mentioned to be renewing all of their contracts.

‘Bosses rewarded them for their determination and difficult function in making sure the display was equipped to go in advance,’ a Television insider exposed.

‘They are properly mindful that devoid of the willingness of the pro dancers to put their lives on hold, Strictly would not have long gone in advance.’

The resource informed The Sunshine: ‘They have rewarded each one particular of the dancers with a contract just about every for the following sequence.’

Deal discounts are established to be ‘hammered out’ in excess of the upcoming handful of weeks.

Strictly returned in 2020, albeit with a handful of improvements subsequent worries that Covid-19 would avoid it from going in advance.

There was no live studio viewers throughout the series and it wrapped up early following nine months, instead of the show’s usual 13-7 days operate.

Finalists this 12 months have been EastEnders star Maisie Smith, Designed In Chelsea’s Jamie Laing, singer HRVY and Invoice Bailey, who was topped champ.

Bill’s acquire was a double record-building moment for Strictly Come Dancing, as he became the oldest star to earn at the age of 55 and his expert associate Oti grew to become the initial to get house the glitterball trophy two a long time operating.

She gained the demonstrate in 2019 with soap star Kelvin Fletcher.

2020 also noticed Strictly’s first ever exact-intercourse pair, as dancer Katya was paired with boxer Nicola Adams. They regrettably experienced to bow out of the competition early, because of to Katya testing positive for Covid-19.

When contacted by Metro.co.united kingdom, a spokesperson for Strictly declined to remark.

