Strictly 2020: What does the Strictly Come Dancing winner get?

Strictly Arrive Dancing 2020 attracts to a close with its finale on Saturday, December 19 – exactly where one profitable couple will assert the coveted Glitterball Trophy.

From navigating the challenges linked with the so-called ‘Strictly curse’ to enduring months on months of gruelling rehearsals, those people in the Strictly line-up have a good deal on their plates for the duration of their time on the clearly show.

Before long, their attempts will culminate in the all-crucial ultimate – but there can be only a person successful duo.

As we wait for the final dances to start, here’s a reminder of what prizes are at stake…

What does the winner of Strictly Come Dancing get?

1st and foremost, the couple that wins Strictly Appear Dancing gets to get residence the Glitterball Trophy.

When it arrives to revenue, just about every movie star is paid out a cool £25,000 for signing up to the clearly show.

If they make it to the conclude of Oct, that will get bumped up to £40,000.

Contestants who survive the competitors long more than enough to get to the quarter-finals then get their price elevated to £60,000, and if they attain the semi-finals that number is bumped up once again to £75,000.

The winner will then reportedly get a whopping £100,000 paycheque for their time on the exhibit.

On prime of these fees, any individuals in the Strictly tour will be equipped to use their time in the line-up to convey home even additional proverbial bacon.

Meanwhile, according to the Day-to-day Mail, the expert dancers reportedly get compensated a £50,000 flat-fee for each collection.

Who is in the Strictly Occur Dancing 2020 closing?

Four partners will battle it out for the Glitterball Trophy and the reported more £25,000 on Saturday:

Comedian Bill Bailey, with Oti Mabuse Singer HRVY, with Janette Manrara EastEnders actor Maisie Smith, with Gorka MarquezMade In Chelsea star Jamie Laing, with Karen Hauer

Invoice, HRVY and Maisie sailed via from the semi-final, however Jamie Laing experienced to conquer Excellent Morning Britain star Ranvir Singh in the dance-off to receive his spot in the closing 4.

Ranvir narrowly skipped out on a location in the finale, while is established to phase in for Lorraine Kelly on her morning communicate display upcoming 7 days.

The Strictly finale airs on BBC A person at 6pm on Saturday, December 19.

