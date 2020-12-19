Strictly 2020: Viewers fuming Maisie Smith failed to get great rating

Strictly Occur Dancing lovers are baffled immediately after Maisie Smith only attained a rating of 29 despite a seemingly ideal Samba.

The EastEnders star and her professional partner Gorka Marquez experienced viewers in awe as they smashed their judges’ alternative effectiveness.

Having said that, inspite of Craig promising to be additional favourable for the ultimate, lovers are persuaded something’s transpired to his 10 paddle.

Craig scored Maisie and Gorka a nine, even though Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas each gave them a 10 for the effectiveness.

‘Ffs @CraigRevHorwood what does @maisie_smith_have to do to get a 10!!!’ 1 asked, whilst a further extra: ‘Should’ve been a 30 for Maisie.’

‘Love the new constructive craig but can he whip out a ten pls,’ an additional pointed out after Maisie’s dance.

Maisie and Gorka achieved their initially perfect rating in the semi-closing for their couples’ selection, with the pair doing an amazing streetdance regime.

The 19-12 months-outdated is up towards Produced In Chelsea star Jamie Laing, comic Monthly bill Bailey and popstar HRVY in the tense ultimate.

Maisie has defined that showing on Strictly has helped with her confidence.

She explained to Metro.co.british isles and other stores that as the demonstrate goes by so speedily, you ‘don’t have time to worry’.

‘It has pushed me just to get more than it and I attempt and truly feel happier with myself,’ she claimed.

‘It’s only been eight months and I already really feel improved about myself, and I did not assume that to take place.’

Strictly Occur Dancing is obtainable for capture-up on BBC iPlayer.

