Stream, score, Television channel, group information, kick off time as Covid-depleted Town staff introduced

Top rated W-EARNER

Kai Havertz and Timo Werner top Chelsea’s top earners listing, and the two are still to come across their ft in the Leading League.

Boss Frank Lampard has no worries above the pair, and thinks they’re the two settling into life at Chelsea perfectly.

When conversing about Werner, Lampard said: “I feel he’s arrive into this league, he’s created a significant influence straight away.

“His speed, his direct nature, factors he’s developing for the staff, the reality he’s obtaining a lot of probabilities, he will make lots of prospects by means of his explosive mother nature and his eye to be in the correct regions.

“And that I like. I’ve bought no worries about him. Timo’s likely to be a massive participant for this club.

“He’s scored some aims by now. Of system he’ll want to score extra and he’s skipped a couple but retain finding there and he’ll score those people targets.

“So I just consider it’s a tiny moment as all strikers have and I have no problems.”

And on Havertz, he claimed: “Extended-term, I’ve received unquestionably no concerns about Kai – in actuality it’s the reverse. I know he’s heading to be a large player for this soccer club, in the Premier League.

“He has all the characteristics, all the identity, all the frame of mind and he’s going to be an unquestionably top-course player for me, in the Leading League and in the earth.

“That is how extremely I price him. There are incredibly speedy reactions often to how individuals analyse new signings with price tag tags etcetera.

“I consider we have to have an understanding of that some of the very best players to have graced the Premier League observed it difficult to get applied to it and I imagine Kai has essentially been extremely great and Covid has designed it complicated for him.”