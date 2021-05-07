Stranger Things Season 4 release date, trailer and cast

The latest trailer from Stranger Things seasons 4 just dropped recently and we have a lot to talk about it. Critically acclaimed and highly popular Netflix Original web series Stanger Things will get its much-awaited release for the next season as fans eagerly await to see Eleven and others back in the action.

The latest teaser has put forth some interesting things that fans can look forward to. Season 4 of Stranger Things will put the light on aftermatch of last season and focus on the state of Eleven.

Stranger Things Season 4 Title

Even though the teaser is out, we don’t have any official release date available yet for Stranger Things season 4. However, the fans of the show need not be disappointed. Dropping a trailer is a sign that the show has finished its production and is expected to release soon.

We may get an announcement related to the release date of the 4th season in the upcoming days. Speculations suggest that Stranger Things season 4 will be available to stream around the end of 2021.

Stranger Things Season 4 – Netflix

What is the Cast of Stranger Things Season 4?

We will see the main characters reprise their existing roles for the upcoming season. The main cast including Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Milly Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, and others will be in the action for season 4. Meanwhile, Tom Wlaschicha, Nikola Duricko, Joel Stoffer, and Mason Dye will be returning to their recurring roles.

Winona Ryder Will Reprise Her Role As Joyce

Duffer Brothers will continue to produce the show including season 4. Apart from that, any information about the director, screenplay, or other roles hasn’t been revealed yet. We believe that they will remain the same from season 3.

Stranger Things Season 4 Story

Hopper is dead, atleast that’s what we saw at the end of season 3. After the events that took place in Hawkins Laboratory, a lot of things remain unclear. Hopper sacrificed himself to defeat Mind Flayer. Eleven also fought with the Mind Flayer and at the end of the fight, she lost her power.

Hopper Possibly Died in Season 3

The conclusion to the last season saw Eleven getting adopted by the Byers family. In season 4, we will see how she deals with her lost power and what development takes place in the story.

The teaser showed a bunch of kids in what seems like a laboratory similar to the one where Eleven was confined. It has a sort of dark look to it so the upcoming season may be much darker compared to its predecessor. The teaser doesn’t reveal much but from what it has, it looks like season 4 is going to be a banger of a show.

About Stranger Things

Stranger Things is a story that takes place in the 1980s in the town called Hawkins. It centers on Eleven, an experimental child that possesses extraordinary powers. Some shady things start unfurling in the town and it’s up to Eleven and her friends to discover the source of it.

Stranger Things delivers a thrilling experience in which our main characters deal with the forces from the outside world. It is an engaging, enthralling tale with many plot twists which will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Stranger Things 4 | Eleven, are you listening? Trailer – Netflix

What are your expectations from Stranger Things Season 4? Is Hopper alive? Can Eleven acquire her powers again?