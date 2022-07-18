Jamie Campbell Bower’s Star-Studded Dating History & Who His Current Girlfriend ?

Jamie Campbell Bower’s girlfriend is one lucky lady who managed to win over the hunk before he became fans’ newest celebrity crush. The 33-year-old British actor is a new addition to the ensemble of the hit Netflix series, playing numerous interconnected characters in the fourth season, but he has already made headlines for his love life.

Jamie Campbell Bower’s varied romantic history has left fans perplexed as to who he is currently dating. So, let’s get started. Jamie Campbell Bower’s girlfriend’s name is Bower is dating Jess Moloney, whom he took as his date to the “Stranger Things 4” premiere in May.

In June, the couple was also caught kissing on a Malibu beach. They’ve been dating for a year and a half, according to reports. Jess Moloney, Bower’s girlfriend, works as a talent manager.

Moloney founded Ice Studios, a creative agency, and Jess Moloney MGMT, a talent agency with clients including Machine Gun Kelly and Liam Payne. Bower has been in numerous high-profile romances before dating Moloney.

In 2011, Jamie Campbell Bower Married Bonnie Wright.

Bower was famously involved with Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter films.

The couple started dating while they were both in “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1,” and they confirmed their romance in 2010.

The couple announced their engagement in 2011 but split up a year later.

Jamie Campbell Bower and Lily Collins Were Together from 2012 Till 2018.

The two dated on and off for five years after meeting as romantic interests in “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones.”

They split up after a year of dating in 2013 before reconnecting in 2015, with Collins posting an Instagram photo of them kissing.

They broke up again at the end of that year but reconnected in 2018 after writing flirtatious comments on each other’s Instagrams. They did, however, call it quits for the final time that same year.

Collins is currently married to Charlie McDowell, a director.

Jamie Campbell Bower and Matilda Lowther Were in A Relationship from 2014 to 2017.

Bower was photographed with runway model Matilda Lowther in between his many offs and ons with Collins.

They were seen together at many London fashion events over the years but were not photographed together after 2017, implying that they parted around that time.

