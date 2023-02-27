The Dating Chronicles: Storm Reid’s Mysterious Dating Man Uncovered

Storm Reid is a well-known American actress. Reid made her acting debut in the period drama film 12 Years a Slave after appearing in the television series A Cross to Carry (2012). (2013). She rose to prominence with a starring role in the superhero film Sleight (2016). Then she had her breakthrough with the fantasy film A Wrinkle in Time (2018). She received Teen Choice Award nominations for Choice Fantasy Movie Actress and NAACP Image Award nominations for Outstanding Breakthrough Role in a Motion Picture. Reid has appeared in several films, including the thriller Don’t Let Go (2019), the critically praised Netflix miniseries When They See Us (2019), and the horror picture The Invisible Man (2019). (2020).

Storm Reid Dating Life

Storm Reid, the star of Euphoria, has a new love in her life, both red carpet and Instagram official. Reid debuted with partner Shedeur Sanders, a quarterback for the University of Colorado football team and the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, at the premiere of her new film “Missing” on January 12.

The actress looked stunning in a feathery Balmain gown with tiny gold bracelets and drop earrings. Shedeur wore a classic Gucci suit and a silver necklace imprinted with the number “2,” his Colorado Buffaloes team number. Storm posted a sweet photo of herself and Shedeur at the premiere on Instagram, which she captioned with the heart hands emoji.

During a red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight, Storm opened up about her new boyfriend. “He’s adorable and skilled,” she stated. “I’m just grateful to have him here to support me.” Days later, on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actress and University of Southern California student claimed she’s “happy” to have Shedeur “as a friend, as a confidante,” and that they’re always there for one another.

Storm Reid Early Life

Reid was born to Rodney and Robyn Simpson Reid in Atlanta, Georgia. Her parents are both African Americans. She is the youngest of four siblings, including her older brother Josh and two sisters, Iman and Paris. Reid wanted to be an actress since she was a child, and when she was nine, she and her family relocated to Los Angeles to follow her dream.

Storm’s Career Foundation

Reid began her professional acting career at a young age, debuting in the 2012 television film A Cross To Carry. In 2013, she played Emily in the critically acclaimed historical drama film 12 Years a Slave. In 2016, she played Tina, the younger sister of the film’s protagonist, Bo, in the science fiction drama film Sleight. The film was a success and was well praised. In addition, in 2016, she starred as Aki in the American Girl film series’ Lea to the Rescue.

In 2017, she starred as Patricia in the comedy-drama film A Happening of Monumental Proportions, which was critically panned. Her performance as Meg Murry in Ava DuVernay’s A Wrinkle in Time, based on the novel of the same name, was more well received. Despite the film’s failure at the box office, Reid’s performance received praise from critics, with several citing her portrayal of the character as a highlight of the picture.

According to Josh Spiegel, writing for The Hollywood Reporter, “Reid is one of the film’s biggest strengths. Meg’s trajectory from being crippled by self-doubt to embracing her flaws and dysfunctional family is perfectly depicted through her expressive and subtle acting.” She was nominated for the Teen Choice Award for Best Fantasy Movie Actress. And the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Breakout Performance in a Motion Film for the role.