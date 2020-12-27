Storm Bella batters the Uk with gusts of up to 100mph as Achieved Workplace troubles danger to lifetime warning

In the early hours of Sunday, gusts achieving 79mph hit the Isle of Portland in Dorset, winds of up to 72mph have been recorded on Mumbles Head, on Swansea Bay, 74mph in Mount Batten, in the vicinity of Plymouth, Devon, and 70mph in St Catherine’s Stage on the Isle of Wight, according to Met Office observations.

Weighty rain already brought misery above the Christmas period, and two significant flood warnings indicating a prospective menace to everyday living are even now in place at Cogenhoe Mill caravan web-site close to Northampton and on the River Nene around Billing Aquadrome on Sunday morning.

The Atmosphere Company has issued a further 88 flood warnings have been issued in England, six in Wales and 12 in Scotland.

Flood defences experienced been place up in St Neots, Cambridgeshire forward of the right away storm, and added pumps deployed to the Welches Dam and Soham Lodge areas.

In the meantime, Scotland, Northern Ireland, north Wales and sections of northern England are also topic to a yellow warning for snow and ice from Sunday night into Monday, with a band of rain, sleet and snow forecast and accumulations of 1-3cm are probable.