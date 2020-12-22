Stop of an era: Frank Mitchell, Ken Reid and Jane Loughrey to leave UTV

3 of UTV’s most effective identified faces are established to depart the broadcaster early future year.

olitical editor Ken Reid, correspondent Jane Loughrey, and climate presenter Frank Mitchell are departing in the spring after getting up a modern ITV offer you of voluntary redundancy.

Ken Reid joined the station in 1994 and has been an pretty much nightly figure on UTV Dwell at 6 and a important contributor to Perspective from Stormont, UTV’s one-hour weekly political exhibit.

He has noted thoroughly from Belfast, Dublin, Westminster, Brussels and Washington, covering basically all the essential political activities that have transpired in Northern Eire in his time.

“I’ve liked each individual moment of doing the job at UTV, and I’m extremely proud to have brought some of the most essential news tales of the day into people’s residences over the decades,” he stated.

“I’m looking forward to paying out time with spouse and children in the coming months, and then who is aware in which I’ll turn up following that!”

Jane Loughrey begun at UTV in 1992, operating as a journalist on the early early morning bulletins.

She shortly identified herself in front of the digicam, currently being sent out to report on the Shankill Bomb, Loughinisland, the IRA ceasefire, and in later yrs, the murders of Stephen Carroll and David Black. As well as reporting on plenty of historical functions about the past a few many years, Jane has also manufactured a range of award-profitable programmes with UTV.

“Having labored via the Problems, I come to feel extremely privileged and honoured that so many bereaved people trustworthy me to explain to their stories of heartache and reduction,” she explained.

“Each and just about every job interview has still left its mark on me. I will never ever forget about their kindness and very generally, forgiveness.”

“It is a time of blended emotions. I am unfortunate to depart the occupation I love but I can’t wait around to see what the following chapter of my vocation holds.”

Best regarded for fronting the weather forecast, Frank Mitchell began at UTV in 1987 as a continuity announcer and news presenter.

He has fronted several UTV programmes like College All over the Corner, Conclude to Conclusion and Supreme Ulster although also presenting UTV Lifetime for 10 decades with Pamela Ballantine.

Frank will go on with his radio presenting job, web hosting his everyday early morning cell phone in demonstrate.

“When I depart at the close of March, it will be specifically 34 decades to the working day that I started in UTV, and I can truthfully say that it has been the most pleasurable practical experience,” Frank reported.

“It is my absolute honour to have been invited into people’s dwelling rooms for all these decades. I seem ahead to easing up a little bit but I’ll even now be retained far more than active with the everyday radio show.”

UTV’s Head of News and Programmes, Simon Clemison paid tribute to their ‘huge contributions down the decades’ to news and programmes at the broadcaster.

Belfast Telegraph