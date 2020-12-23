Stoke vs Tottenham Are living! Carabao Cup newest rating, match stream, commentary and your inquiries answered

Spurs are three games absent from silverware as Jose Mourinho requires his aspect to Stoke in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

There has currently been 1 upset in the very last 8 with Brentford knocking out Newcastle on Tuesday evening, and Mourinho will be searching to keep away from a shock exit at the palms of the Potters at the bet365 Stadium.

Manchester Town are by to the semi-finals, although 1 of Everton or Manchester United will also be on offer you should Spurs progress to the previous 4 of the competitors.

The Portuguese mentor has a prosperous history in this opposition having received it 3 occasions at Chelsea and after with Manchester United, and sees the Carabao Cup as an great springboard for a squad to get a flavor for results.

With kick-off at 5:30pm GMT, you can abide by the match as it occurs with Reside analysis from Dan Kilpatrick.

Bought a issue for Dan? Go away 1 for him by using Twitter and he’ll response it this night. Breaking NEWS Jose Mourinho compares selective football stats to ‘badly cooked’ fish