Sting & Trudie Styler Ask Fans to Service Safety Lawyer Steven Donziger

Sting & Trudie Styler Ask Fans to Support Environmental Lawyer Steven Donziger

October 30, 2020
2 Min Read
Sting & Trudie Styler Ask Fans to Support Environmental Lawyer Steven Donziger

Many big names are stepping up to encourage U.S. human rights and ecological attorney Steven Donziger.

Sting and Trudie Styler are just one of the celebs who are speaking out through a digital advantage to raise funds for Steven’s legal defense fund.

View the movie to listen to Sting and Trudie discuss what Donziger’s lifetime’s work means to them along with the rainforests.

For individuals unknown, Donziger is your lawyer who battled Chevron for decades over oil contamination in Ecuador and acquired a 9.5-billion settlement for its native communities there. Those taxpayers, but were not compensated, also Donziger himself shortly found himself under legal assault.

Chevron came following him tough, submitting a RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) lawsuit against Donziger, together with accusations of bribery and fraud. The situation ended up before one judge, Lewis A. Kaplan, that saw him guilty. He was accused of contempt of court for not turning his digital devices. When federal prosecutors refused to violate, Kaplan hired a private law firm to take action.

Donziger, that denies any wrongdoing, is under house arrest, and also is talking tonight during a digital advantage.

Getty

The importance of Steven’s situation goes past Ecuador, as most stress that other attorneys will probably be too fearful of retaliation to bring cases against large businesses.

Combine the digital event here at seven:30 p.m. ET.

