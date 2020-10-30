Entertainment

Still another Breonna Taylor Grand Juror Speaks Out Over Lack of Homicide Charges

October 31, 2020
2 Min Read
Three’s Business when it comes to Breonna Taylor grand jurors calling out Attorney General Daniel Cameron, they say never gave them a Opportunity to Think about manslaughter or murder charges from Authorities.

A third juror discussed Friday, confirming what two additional anonymous jurors formerly told CBS News’ Gayle King… that the AG’s office did NOT introduce them any attempted murder charges, murder fees or manslaughter charges.

This anonymous juror claims that they chose to return after much reflection, and also the juror”ardently supports the simple fact that no extra fees were permitted in the finish of their support”… based on this juror’s legal group.

as we reported… another two grand jurors — one white and one Black — state they felt as though Cameron betrayed them when he explained the grand jury consented to the small complaint against Officer Hankinson, for instance endangerment, was not the sole complaint justified in the instance.

AG Cameron has stated, when the grand jurors wished to consider additional fees that they might own, but this third party juror is stating wasn’t the case. The same as the other two… they are calling Cameron a liar.

Breonna’s mum, Tamika Palmer, registered docs on Thursday asking a brand new grand jury be convened, a special prosecutor be appointed to present the circumstance.

