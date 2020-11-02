Stevie Wonder Claims’Give Us Reparations, I Know Joe Biden Will Can You’

During a recent Operation in a rally to Get Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the Mythical singer Stated he’s convinced Joe Biden will Provide Dark Americans reparations.

He made it quite clear to the crowd that he needs fans his and also to vote , saying:

“Recall we are supporting the upcoming president and prospective vice president of the United States, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”

Then he addressed Donald Trump’s past vow to Generate Juneteenth known as a national holiday. Juneteenth is an yearly party that acknowledges the emancipation of people who were slaves at the U.S.

An unimpressed Stevie Wonder states that Joe Biden can do anything greater to the Black community cover reparations.

“I hear that somebody wishes to offer Black Americans or African American individuals a vacation — they would like to allegedly make Juneteenth the vacation season. Okay I will tell you everything, you can perform better than this and I understand Joe Biden can take action. Give us reparations to the job that we have done for the past 400 years outstanding.”

Then he touched on the Amount of Those Who Have died this year because of COVID-19 under the direction of Donald Trump. Stevie Wonder slammed Donald Trump’s thought to allegedly end cheap healthcare at the U.S.

“And we consider a few 200,000 and who have died from the virus within this nation and you are speaking about attempting to finish care for individuals that they’re in court today trying to ruin. That is unacceptable we can not permit this to occur. We can’t permit this to occur.”

Check out the movie under: