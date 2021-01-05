Stevie Ward: Leeds Rhinos captain retires aged 27 thanks to concussions

eeds Rhinos captain Stevie Ward has announced his retirement at the age of 27 due to the concussions he experienced in 2020.

Ward, a two-time Grand Remaining winner with the Rhinos, has called on the sport to grow to be extra proactive in how it guards players’ brains and wellness to stay clear of a further era from turning into “guinea pigs” in analysis.

The loose forward claims he suffers on a day by day foundation with symptoms brought on by the concussions, which occurred on January 19 and February 2 of previous year.

“I wrestle with migraines, dizziness, motion illness, sensitivity to light and screens, short-term memory challenges, slurred speech, and an inability to work out or do day by day duties without having annoying my symptoms,” he explained to PA.

“I appreciate the recreation of rugby league. I am immensely proud to have competed on some of the major phases next to childhood heroes and check myself to the complete restrict when emotion the outstanding buzz from the Leeds lovers just after staying just one myself as a youngster. Breaking NEWS Rob Burrow hopes MBE in New Year Honours checklist will give convenience to fellow motor neurone ailment sufferers

“I thank just about every participant that I have played with and towards, and I am in particular grateful for the extraordinary friendships the sport has specified me.”

(

Ward in motion during his ultimate recreation versus Hull

/ Getty Images )

Ward told PA he is not element of the lawful action involving former gamers which legislation agency Rylands is comprehended to be making ready, but he said the problem of concussion within just the sport desired greater target.

He has currently witnessed the effect motor neurone sickness has experienced on his buddy and group-mate Rob Burrow, and states a far more proactive method is needed.

“On the very same day I was instructed about Rob (Burrow’s MND analysis) I was created club captain, and I was immensely enthusiastic to do 2020 for Rob and get the Rhinos back again to lifting trophies for him.

“I am proud the boys were being equipped to do this, but I sense my purpose for that calendar year took an unpredicted direction. It was no more time about lifting trophies for Rob. It is now about owning a glimpse into the terrifying world of neurological impairment and getting an additional voice to assistance bring about the variations desired. Breaking NEWS Rob Burrow hopes MBE in New Year Honours checklist will give convenience to fellow motor neurone ailment sufferers

“With the information about Rob and the latest weather of rugby union gamers, I are not able to aid but ask the thoughts that have to have to be asked.

“I am remaining enthusiastic to enable get our activity to a place exactly where it can be certain the players’ lengthy-expression security although maintaining the beauty and grit of the video game.”

Related

Rylands has despatched a pre-action letter of assert on behalf of 9 rugby union players to Environment Rugby, the Rugby Football Union and the Welsh Rugby Union.

Ward says professionals have explained to him that in a minority of scenarios the symptoms he is suffering from never go away, and that he retires “with a desire of remaining ready to reside with working day-to-working day normality once again shortly”.

As perfectly as concentrating on creating a entire recovery, Ward will also emphasis on his do the job with Mantality, which aims to give aid to these suffering from mental health and fitness troubles.

“I have been equipped to take a look at myself in 1 of the most aggressive and brutal game titles there is,” he reported. Breaking NEWS Rob Burrow hopes MBE in New Year Honours checklist will give convenience to fellow motor neurone ailment sufferers

“And I have been able to use my system to increase recognition on the great importance of psychological well being in just a macho sport, which historically stigmatised any this sort of speak.”