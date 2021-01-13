Steve-O Calls Out Demi Lovato, MGK to Do 8 X 10 Challenge

The Jackass star has raised $600k with the assistance of his celeb friends — and he’s all set for far more.

Demi Lovato and Machine Gun Kelly: look at the gauntlet thrown.

Steve-O has called out both singers by identify to acquire up his 8 X 10 problem.

The Jackass legend started raising outstanding sums last 12 months by providing signed 8 X 10 prints of himself pulling some trademark wacky stunts, these kinds of as backflipping off a 3-story setting up and duct-taping himself to a freeway billboard.

But it wasn’t right up until he incorporated a celeb pal did he see the figures really get off: a double-autographed image of equally him and Tony Hawk pulling a simultaneous wall journey lifted a whopping $480,516.29 for Hawk’s Skatepark Challenge… and now he’s daring extra to get involved.

“I am heading with… Equipment Gun Kelly,” he challenged when out in LA very last week. “Yeah, I consider he could sell a great deal.”

“Machine Gun Kelly is such a stunt-y guy he’s climbing up billboards, he is climbing all about everything throughout his live shows — I imagine he could do a truly epic image.”

Chat of “The Grime” star plainly reminded the stunt supremo of one more insane anecdote from his early days, which led to a different strategy for a celeb charity image: He recalled how as a 13-year-old huge Motley Crue admirer, he learned they had been actively playing in his city and expended several hours on the cellphone, contacting each lodge and asking for a home booked underneath their manager’s title.

“And it worked,” he grinned. “The supervisor was so impressed that he gave me backstage passes. So I have a picture of me and Tommy Lee from 1987, and I am this little child — we’re equally very little children!”

“If we printed these pics, and both equally Tommy Lee and I signed them, that would be a major 1.”

But the celeb he thinks would make the most money in the 8 x 10 Problem?

“Oh my God — Demi Lovato would be a significant a person. I’m calling out Demi Lovato.”

Steve-O also explained a tiny bit about why he is issuing the problems, and why now.

“With this pandemic, how a lot of people today missing their livelihoods? How a lot of persons won’t be able to eat? It’s heartbreaking,” he mentioned.

“And any person who is in a position to support with a enormous adhering to, it can be such an easy thing to do, it can be such a exciting matter to do. You print a cool image, you sign it, you offer it for charity, you give 100% of the proceeds to a charity of your choice.”

The dollars he’s managed to increase so much, he insists, is just a portion of the good that can be attained.

“I came up with more than $600,000 for charity previous year — and which is me, I’m not a big deal,” he explained. “Let’s get every person.”

