Steve Martin ‘still sheds a tear’ at Candy’s improvised Planes Trains & Vehicles line | Films | Entertainment

Steve Martin has manufactured his mark in cinema by being the go-to comedic actor with a coronary heart of gold. 1987 noticed him produce a triumph alongside an up-and-coming Canadian actor by the name of John Sweet. The pair starred in the remarkable Planes, Trains & Cars, a touching comedy penned and directed by John Hughes.

The ultimate scenes of the movie see Martin’s character Neal realising Del’s (John Sweet) wife has been dead for a long time, and he was simply just attempting to occupy himself by serving to with Neal’s plight.

Martin and Sweet famously obtained on extremely nicely throughout the filming of the film, and began a strong friendship afterwards.

Just seven years later, however, Sweet died of a heart attack on March 4, 1994.

In an excerpt from the guide Wild and Crazy Men: How the Comedy Mavericks of the ’80s Adjusted Hollywood For good, author Nick de Semlyen seemed into the backstory of Planes, Trains & Vehicles, and how it impacted the actors’ lives.