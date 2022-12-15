Stephen Twitch Boss Net Worth: How Much He Left Behind!

As an American freestyle hip hop dancer, choreographer, actor, TV producer, and TV personality, Stephen Laurel “tWitch” Boss was a multitalented force. He placed second in the 2008 season of the American version of So You Think You Can Dance.

His Early Years: A Brief Outline

Witch T. Stephen On September 29th, 1982, in Montgomery, Alabama, a young man named Stephen Laurel Boss entered the world. He continued his dance education at Southern Union State Community College after graduating from Lee High School in 2000. Stephen continued his education in California at Chapman University. Because he was “constantly spinning and keeping in motion,” Boss earned the moniker “tWitch” when he was young.

Also: Is Allison Holker Pregnant: Career and Net Worth!

The Future Wealth of “twitch” Boss, Stephen, in 2022

Stephen “tWitch” Boss is worth $5 million in 2022, according to Celebrity Net Worth. tWitch reportedly made $500,000 in her first two years on Ellen DeGeneres’ show. Afterward, he joined the show as a co-host and reportedly earned $1 million a year.

The actor and dancer got the DJ and presenting positions after playing in multiple seasons of the popular dancing competition So You Think You Can Dance. After graduating from Southern Union State Community College in Alabama, Stephen enrolled at Chapman University to continue his education in dance performance.

Actor and performer who debuted in 2006’s Hairspray and 2006’s Blade of Glory and has since been in a number of TV shows and movies.

Twitch has made guest appearances on Modern Family and Young & Hungry in addition to the Step Up films (both 3D and Revolution and All In and Magic Mike XXL) and other popular television series.

Career

After placing second on “Star Search” in 2003 and third on “The Wade Robson Project” in 2004, tWitch has continued to find success in the entertainment industry. In 2007, he appeared in “Blades of Glory” as an unnamed “flamboyant dancer,” “Hairspray” as a member of the Maybelle’s Store Dancers, and “So You Think You Can Dance?” season three with the intention of making the Top Twenty but ultimately failed to do so.

In 2008, Stephen gave it another go and advanced all the way to the finals, where he ultimately placed second to Joshua Allen. He was nominated for a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Choreography for a dance he did with Katee Shean to “Mercy” by Duffy. In seasons seven, eight, and nine, Boss participated as an “All-Star,” and in season 12, he was the Team Captain for “Team Street.”

In 2010, he made appearances on the Fox series “Bones” and the films “Stomp the Yard: Homecoming” and “Step Up 3D.” Next, Stephen was in “Magic Mike XXL” (2015), “Step Up Revolution” (2012), “Step Up: All In” (2014), and “Ghostbusters” (2016), all of which featured dance crews.

He has made appearances on “Touch,” “Drop Dead Diva,” “Love,” and “Modern Family,” as well as the TV movies “Adventures in Love & Babysitting” (2015) and “So Close” (2018). (2018). tWitch has performed with the dance groups Chill Factor Crew and Breed OCLA, taught at South County Classical Ballet, choreographed for the South Korean R&B/pop singer Seven, and even started a clothing line under the name tWitch Boss Clothing.

Also: Jeanette Lee Net Worth: Black Widow’s Wealth!

Relationships in One’s Private Life

On December 10, 2013, at Nigel Lythgoe’s Villa San Juliette Vineyard and Winery, Stephen married Allison Holker, a fellow “So You Think You Can Dance” alum. On March 27, 2016, they welcomed their son Maddox, and on November 3, 2019, they received their daughter Zaia. Additionally, Boss adopted Holker’s daughter, Weslie. In 2017, Stephen and Allison became the hosts of “Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings,” a documentary series airing on Disney+ and Freeform.

Actual Property

Boss spent $1.15 million on a mansion in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles in 2015. The estate has more than 2,500 square feet of living space. In April 2019, he listed the four-bedroom house for $1.299 million.